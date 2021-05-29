Our Guide to Collecting Primo Gemstones and Decorations (Day 3) – Old Sport Republic

Genshin Impact Tip News, “Mimi tomo” Event: Our Guide to Collecting Primo Gemstones and Decorations (Day 3) Posted on 05/27/2021 at 12:52 PM, updated 05/29/2021 at 10:25 AM A new event is available on Genshin Impact. This will highlight your ability to understand Brutocollinus. Let’s take a look at how to complete this event and collect the rewards. The principle of this event is simple: you have to find Brutocollinus who want to communicate with you in order to receive information about their wishes and thus to be able to fulfill their wishes. They then give you the spawn time and location of the strange Brutocollinus as a thank you, which you need to eliminate for rewards. Updated by Tridash, May 29, 2021 at 10:20:36 AM, 3rd day quest added

Duration of the event

The event began on May 27th at 11:00 AM and ends on June 6th at 3:59 PM. A quest usually appeared in your journal. Talk to Catherine, the receptionist for the Adventurers’ Guild in Moon City. She will send you to investigate and save Ella Musk from attack. After completion you will then have access to the event.

1 day

Go to the location indicated by the quest on the map and look for the Brutocollinus to speak to. Then fight the enemies at the new location on the map. Then come back to him to tell you about another ” ‘Brutocollinus who would be inclined to talk. The Brutocollinus will send you to deal with its enemies and then tell you Unta mosi dada, which means After Lunch. Between noon and 6 p.m., walk past the clock and head to the location marked on the map to find and eliminate the strange Brutocollinus.

2 day

Go to the location indicated by the quest and look for a Brutocollinus to talk to. When you get close to him, his life bar will appear, he just needs to be eliminated. When you have found the right one, speak to him and he will ask you “Mita movo lata”. Mita means meat and movo lata water, so give her some fish. ”Then go and visit the Brutocollinus in the area marked on your map. He will ask you to go to a location on the map to fight enemies. As soon as he is eliminated, return to your new friend who will mark the place for you to find the strange Brutocollinus as well as a time stamp, Unta nunu. Change the time to place it between 00:00 and 6:00 in the morning and go to the appropriate location to find and dispose of it, which marks the end of the first quest.

3rd day

Go to the place marked on the map. The Brutocollinus you need to talk to is near a cliff. He will send you to deal with a few enemies. Come back to him to mark the location of another Brutocollinus on your map. The second Brutocollinus will ask you about Celi Lata. Give him a lampgrass and he will tell you Unta nunu. Teleport to the designated location and spend the hour in the game between midnight and 6 a.m. to find the strange Brutocollinus.

The rewards

In addition to the usual first gems and rewards, you’ll also get supplies for your house! Here are some pictures: Genshin Impact, Instructions and Tips From Tridash, Writing jeuxvideo.com MP