“Our main goal is to transform the human resources management model into a more up-to-date, useful and faster model that is used to make better decisions”

Interview. Guillermo Cornet, CEO and Co-Founder of Team Insights: “Our main goal is to transform the human resources management model into a more up-to-date, useful and faster model that is used to make better decisions”

One of the main concerns of organizations is how to retain employees and their teams, keep them motivated, and improve productivity and performance.

Taking into account their well-being and acting accordingly is one of the best ways to achieve this: “If a worker feels valued, feels that his work matters, he will be more engaged in his organization. And this is not only noticed by the company, but also by customers. “

However, for Guillermo Cornet, there is no useful tool on the market that uses reliable data and allows objectively assessing the condition of the equipment. Seeing the lack of suitable offers, I created Team Insights.

“Team Insights was created to be able to offer a vision of how teams are in real time, to be able to manage them effectively on a daily basis, boost their motivation and achieve better results.”

Cornet stresses the importance of communicating openly with all employees, in order to understand them and make the teams work with maximum efficiency. However, “We still have a lot of work to do, there are still a lot of organizations that don’t understand or are afraid to ask their teams.” declared.

Don’t miss the full interview to learn more about Team Insights!

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital