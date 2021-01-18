“Our payment platform has features expressly designed to facilitate the digitization of businesses”

“We seek to facilitate more comfortable and secure online payments and this only makes sense if the use of our digital tools is also comfortable and secure”

PaynoPain, Digital Workplace Enabler certified: “Our payment platform has features expressly designed to facilitate the digitalization of companies”

PaynoPain, a fintech company specializing in payment methods, has obtained the The Digital Workplace Enabler seal, which certifies that it recognizes the best providers of digital solutions for the workplace. The company has passed the assessment process and has been recognized with the “I’m doing my job” level.

In the appointment process, PaynoPain stood out for security, giving the employee confidence in the solution to manage business processes in a secure manner, protecting the buyer’s information by showing only the information necessary for an experience “strong and robust” user, as recognized by the promoters of the seal.

In addition, its solution called Payland also highlights the autonomy available to the employee, the quality of the information presented, as well as their unification and integration to avoid confusion or duplication of data. Finally, the data generated during the duty cycle is complete and well presented. Enable conclusions to be drawn without requiring the employee to have in-depth analytics knowledge.

From RRHHDigital, we were able to speak with Jordi Nebot, CEO and co-founder of PaynoPain, who appreciates what it means for the company to have obtained The Digital Workplace Enabler certification:

Question. What does it mean for PaynoPain to have obtained the Digital Workplace Enabler seal?

Reply. We are very satisfied to have obtained the certification as Digital Workplace Enablers, because it is with this objective that we work every day. At PaynoPain we seek to facilitate more comfortable and secure online payments and it only makes sense if the use of our digital tools is also comfortable and secure for our customers, they should simplify their work and not have to. complicate further. And without a doubt, getting the seal that approves it is an important step to be proud of.

Q. What aspects do you consider to be key in obtaining certification?

A. Our Paylands payment platform has features specifically designed to facilitate the digitalization of businesses. Being accessible from any device and anywhere in the world offers great flexibility to our customers. Likewise, since it is omnichannel, it allows payment data received through different channels to be received in a single control panel, simplifying the work of those in charge of collection management. These and other similar characteristics have undoubtedly played a key role in obtaining certification.

Q. In which area have you put more emphasis on recent digital developments?

A. Without a doubt, the last year was marked by our own digitization. Although due to our technological nature we are already operating to a large extent virtually, containment has led us to optimize internal and external processes to ensure that the PaynoPain team and our clients communicate and work comfortably and efficiently electronically. We have spent most of 2020 100% telecommuting and we are very satisfied with the result.

