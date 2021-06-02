Out and about with Sarah, who collects 4 tons of auroise wool in 2 days – ScoopCube

the essentials While the herds are reaching the summer pastures these days, Sarah Langner is moving from farm to farm in the valleys to collect Auroise sheep’s wool. An endangered species whose fibers it values.

As a symbol of our valleys, the Auroise spins bad cotton. Critically endangered, this breed has had a new market for two years. Originally from the valley, Sarah Langner developed Marelha, her textile development office in the Pyrenees, and initiated the GIE Toisons d’Aure, which today unites a dozen breeders. “There was no structuring on the Auroise that …