Outfinders launches its Street Escape ?? The Venetian Mask ?? in Soto del Real

Outfinders, a Spanish company specializing in gamification techniques, today announced the arrival of its Street Escape ‘La Máscara Veneciana’ in the Madrid city of Soto del Real. The outdoor escape game can be done completely free of charge thanks to the support of the town hall of Soto del Real and will be available from July 1 and all summer until October 30. This activity will help residents and tourists to learn a little more about the historical heritage of Soto del Real in a safe and fun way. In addition, thanks to this game, participants will be able to access discounts and promotions in local businesses.

The Venetian Mask is an outdoor escape game in which participants have to solve a great mystery: the most valuable mask in the Museum of Contemporary Art has been stolen and the first signs indicate that it is in Soto del Real . To solve the case, players will have to put all their wits and skills on the table to find it. Living this new Outfinders adventure is simple, just download the application on a mobile device, activate the geolocation functions and move around Soto del Real. The app is available for free on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

According to Sara Gutiérrez, Tourism Advisor of Soto del Real: “The arrival of this game in Soto del Real will allow visitors and neighbors themselves to better know the places of interest of our city and our heritage, to a nice and different way. In recent years, escape games have become very popular and we wanted to adapt it to our populations, thus promoting healthy leisure activities and new tourist activities. In addition, it will help promote the commercial activity of the municipality, with the collaboration of several local businesses which will offer prizes and rewards to players. In short, we’re launching an innovative and fun new way to experience some of Soto’s most important corners ”.

Enrique Arias, Founder of Outfinders, points out that: “One of the safest and most fun recreation options for this summer is the outdoor escape rooms. Thanks to the commitment of the Town Hall of Soto del Real, in the coming months it will be possible to visit the city and discover its most important places and its cultural heritage while playing and having fun, completely free of charge. In addition, it is a completely safe activity, because when it is practiced outdoors, it makes it possible to respect all the recommendations to prevent COVID infections ”.

In the Outfinders app, the “El Ataque” outdoor escape room is also available for free, which takes place in the center of Madrid and serves as a starter game for those who have not yet dared to play escape games . Starting from the Puerta del Sol itself, it will lead players through the main streets of the capital as they solve the challenges presented. The player will step into the shoes of a member of the Computer Crimes Squad with the aim of capturing a hacker who has managed to break into some of the city’s major critical infrastructure.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric