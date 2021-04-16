Outlook for iOS will include a new way to respond to emails

Every week it seems the Outlook team is finding new ways to surprise us and this time it’s yet another Outlook improvement for iOS. The tech giant continues to make its apps must-have on iOS and Android. Now notifications on iOS will be much more convenient.

Replying to Outlook emails from notifications will be possible on iOS

Notifications can give us more than information. For a long time, they allow us to respond to messages and the like from the notification itself. Some time ago Microsoft incorporated Quick Replies into Outlook and now they can be more useful.

Thanks to the famous leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, we saw how notifications could have a new action, the ability to respond to emails. We are happy to see that the messaging service has more and more features and is more and more useful.

#Microsoft is working to support direct response action in #Outlook for #Android 👀 pic.twitter.com/mPk4MbSoLZ

– Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) April 14, 2021

As you can see, this would allow us to work comfortably by being able to respond quickly to certain emails. The reality is that for long answers it is not helpful, but for answers that can be given in a few words it is successful.

Outlook keeps getting better and this is another example of the possible improvements Outlook can receive. We’ll see what they’re working on for future Email Manager updates.