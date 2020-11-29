Outlook prepares reactions to emails, to avoid unnecessary replies

Microsoft’s Outlook for iOS and Android is working on a feature that many of us will appreciate. Something that could kill unnecessary short replies to emails. The new reaction feature, announced at Ignite 2020, will begin rolling out in February 2021.

Reactions will start arriving in Outlook in 2021

With these new email reactions, Outlook users on mobile devices will have the option to respond to emails with emojis like thumbs up, laughter, heart, and more. This feature is now available on various social media platforms, as well as Microsoft’s own apps like Teams and Yammer, and is especially useful when users want to quickly express their feelings about conversations.

“Our goal is to make sure you are using Outlook on your mobile or the web, and ultimately Windows 10 and Mac. Feedback will be an additional ability of Outlook to help you better express your personality, ”the company explained. .

For now, Outlook for iOS and Android are the first platforms to receive email feedback in February 2021. And we’ll be monitoring the Microsoft 365 roadmap to see if the company announces an ETA for users. Office.