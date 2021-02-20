Outsourcing, a fundamental pillar of the digital transformation of companies

The pandemic tsunami severely affected health, but also the economy and the population. The year 2020 has been a difficult year for most companies as they face many fortuitous adversities. An uncertainty and fear that linger in the middle of the third wave. The impact has been mixed, not all sectors have been equally affected, while some have been strengthened, others have been exhausted. The crisis has destroyed thousands of businesses, according to social security data, by the end of the year nearly 68,000 businesses had been destroyed. and now. Setbacks which have shaken the structural foundations and which have led to notable changes in the company’s operational processes to meet new needs, testing their capacity for resilience.

The coronavirus has driven the process of digital transformation of businesses. During the pandemic, but especially during confinement, the relevance of digital assets has become evident in this new economic era, dominated by networks, connectivity, data or supercomputing. Capacities and tools capable of supporting productive sectors by allowing work to continue in the face of the virus. Digitization is a must. It is a resilient tool to be better prepared, to face and to discover new opportunities for success in the face of adversity.

From Hasten Group they specify that each sector directs its spending towards the integration of technology and digital ecosystems in its production models, among the priorities of companies in terms of investment in technology stands out their interest in consolidating a more digital with decisions aimed at ensuring the continuity of its business operations, making processes more efficient, guaranteeing the safety of workers and customers. According to IDC, the technology spending of Spanish companies has come under the onslaught of the pandemic, dropping from a spending forecast for 2020 of 49.3 billion euros (1.01% more than in 2019 before the horizon COVID) to an actual 4.1% each (€ 45,300m). This year, expenditure of 44,900 million euros is expected to be reached, still 0.8 below the forecast made for 2020.

