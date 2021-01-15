Companies outsource their services to focus on priority activities

Outsourcing, an effective tool for the digital transformation of your business

The pandemic has highlighted the need to supplement and even migrate the traditional physical activity of companies and to seek new more profitable formulas such as outsourcing, the outsourcing of their own services. Companies and organizations, involved in an economic and social crisis, are forced to face new challenges in the face of an unknown situation that has altered, modified and forced to adapt both the protocols and the systems of the organization herself.

Businesses, in general, have had to face new challenges to provide a resilient response, rethinking their challenges, needs and priorities, while accelerating their digitalization through the implementation and incorporation of new technologies. The consulting firm Hasten Group, specialist in supporting clients in their innovation and digital transformation processes, affirms that the health, tourism, hotel, retail and banking sectors are the most affected by the pandemic and those who have accelerated the digitalization process the most. or digital disturbance. The Digital Transformation goes far beyond the opening of a website or profiles on social networks, it involves a change in the way we work, it requires the acquisition of new digital skills, the search for new ways of communicating , collaborate, etc. Some companies are turning to the Oursourcing or outsourcing of these technical or specialized services as an effective and profitable strategy; They thus focus on their priority activities and delegate others to external providers, thus ensuring the capacity to provide quality services in a timely manner.

Outsourcing, a commitment to innovation and business productivity

Investment in digitization in 2020 has picked up (in 2019 it fell by 25%), but it is doing so in a lukewarm and inconclusive manner, with the country lagging behind the rest of the advanced economies, according to Report II on the digitization of Spanish society. The pandemic has changed the outlook for many companies: 7% say they have gone into e-commerce to maintain their business, and 20% believe they will continue this practice for at least six more months. In terms of business digitization, 16% of companies say it will have a significant impact in the short term, compared to 40% who give digitization low importance in the medium term. The main obstacles faced by entrepreneurs, say from the consulting firm specializing in Outsourcing, are: lack of knowledge, how to adapt their activity and on the other hand, economic factors, the crisis has reduced the economic capacity of many companies and the lack of proposals

True to its commitment to innovation and productivity, the Ministry of the Economy and Digital Transformation has approved an investment in digitization and telecommunications for an amount of € 4,230 million, or six times more than the 718 million allocated in 2020. Its objective is to advance the digital strategy of the Digital Spain 2025 plan articulated around ten axes, addressing the different areas of digitization. Actions aiming to promote digital connectivity, the deployment of 5G, the strengthening of cybersecurity capacities, digitization in public administrations and companies, in particular SMEs and startups, the development of flagship projects such as agribusiness, mobility, health, tourism, trade or energy, the promotion of Spain as an audiovisual production hub, the development of the data economy and artificial intelligence, or the guarantee of rights digital citizens in the new digital environment. Plan to promote the complete digitization of our economy and our society in a sustained and sustainable manner, giving priority to the economic, social and territorial structure of the country. A real structural reform for the future.

The commitment to digitization is not an option, it is a clear need to improve productivity, to improve manufacturing processes, to reach new customers, to enter new markets, in short, to be more efficient and competitive. Digital transformation must be, according to Hasten Group, a transversal, global and multisectoral process that encompasses the entire business ecosystem and requires resilience and significant planned investments in innovation and productivity. A sometimes complex process, which is why Hasten Group supports its clients throughout the development of the process, both in its implementation and in the maintenance of innovation and digital transformation processes. In these new times, new challenges, new forms and new work processes, outsourcing opens up a gap, fundamentally when it comes to outsourcing the specialized tasks and services that allow the contracting company to continue to be effective and efficient.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital