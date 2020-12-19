Over 180 mergers in support of Otegi and those convicted of the Bateragune affair

Updated: Saturday, December 19, 2020 8:35 PM

Published on: 12/19/2020 20:33

A total of 188 rallies were held in various parts of the country, mainly in the Basque Country, to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to hold a new trial against EH Bildu leader Arnaldo Otegi and four others. The leaders of the Abertzale left for trying to rebuild Batasuna through the Bateragune group. The 188 concentrations took place in the Basque Country, Navarre, the Basque-French town of Hendaia, Santiago de Compostela and Barcelona, ​​according to sources from EH Bildu.

Representatives of the PNV attended some of these events, which, in addition to EH Bildu, were convened by Podemos, Ezker Anitza-IU and the unions ELA, LAB and Steilas, with the support of other groups such as ESK , Sare, Etxerat and Gure Esku Dago. One of the biggest concentrations took place in Bilbao, in which hundreds of people participated. Among them were Otegi and another of the convicts, Arkaitz Rodríguez, who did not make any statements to the media.

The leaders of the PNV of Bizkaia Miren Araneta and Jon Andoni Atutxa also participated in this rally, as reported by this party. The deputy of Podemos Roberto Uriarte and the secretary general of the CCOO of Euskadi were other participants. The concentrates gathered for half an hour in silence in the Plaza del Arriaga in Bilbao next to a banner with the inscription “Demokrazia”, ​​the same one used in the other concentrations.

On behalf of EH Bildu, Unai Urruzuno indicated that there are “very powerful sectors of the State”, of the “78 regime”, which “encourage” decisions like the one adopted by the Supreme Court and pose a “involution” scenario. He launched an “appeal to the progressive and sovereignist sectors” not only to respond to these “attacks” but to set in motion a “democratizing agenda”. Podemos MP Roberto Uriarte called for “the final closure and archiving of the Bateragune case” and said time has shown that Otegi and the other convicts are not building an “illegal structure” but a “legal part”.

The LAB union considered the repetition of the trial “in the Bateragune affair an injustice and called for” an end to all political trials “. The Supreme Court unanimously decided last Monday to hold a new trial in the Bateragune case, for which Arnaldo Otegi and four other leaders of the Abertzale left were sentenced to six years in prison, already served, sentence overturned by the continued by the Court. European Commission of Human Rights for the lack of impartiality of a magistrate who tried them.

The Supreme Court considers that it is mandatory to hold a new trial because it understands that the defenses and the accusations are entitled to a resolution on the merits of the case, the nullity of the first trial ordered by Strasbourg not being synonymous with ‘acquittal. Otegi and former LAB leader Rafael Díez Usabiaga were sentenced by the National High Court to 10 years in prison for membership or integration into a terrorist organization and as much as disqualification, while the others – Miren Zabaleta, Sonia Jacinto and Arkaitz Rodríguez – were sentenced to 8 years in prison.

After reviewing the sentence, the Supreme Court lowered the sentences from 6 to 6.5 years, a decision which was then confirmed by the Constitutional Court; This is not the case of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) which, in November 2018, ended up giving the reason for the convictions by considering their right to an impartial judge violated, due to a comment made at trial by the president of the court.

Now, in accordance with this resolution of the ECHR, which was not appealed at the time by the state bar, the Supreme Court has overturned the conviction that had led Otegi to prison and , following the criteria of the prosecutor, agreed to repeat the trial with a new court. A new try can take months for a variety of reasons.