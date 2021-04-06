Owerri prisoners escape from prison in southeastern Nigeria after gunmen attack: gunmen attack on Nigerian prison, 2,000 prisoners escaped

Strong points:

In violence-stricken south-eastern Nigeria, assailants attacked a prison with machine guns and grenades overnight and in the meantime, around 2,000 prisoners managed to escape. The authorities gave information about this on Monday. Uche Okafor, a local resident, said the attack began in the town of Owerri, Imo state, at two o’clock in the evening and lasted for two hours.

Authorities said the gunmen also attacked several other police and army buildings. Nigerian prison spokesman Francis Enobor said: “Vigorous efforts are being made to re-arrest escaped prisoners.” Police said the attackers attacked with machine guns, grenades and IEDs. Violence also took place two weeks ago in south-eastern Nigeria.

Attackers blow up prison wall with explosives

It is said that the attackers blew up the prison wall with explosives. A policeman was killed and several others injured in this attack. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the police suspect that the separatist group “Eastern Security Network” is responsible for this attack.