Oxford-AstraZeneca Corona vaccine, effective against infections – First dose of Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine, very effective in preventing covid-19 infection

Oxford – The first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine can help reduce Kovid-19 infection by 67% and is very effective in controlling the spread of the deadly virus. A study from the University of Oxford said so on Wednesday. The UK government has described this as good news for the world due to the vaccine’s role in tackling the corona virus outbreak.

Oxford vaccine is effective against infection

The latest research report states that data has shown that it can play an important role in preventing infection by reducing the number of infected people among the (vaccinated) population. The results of the Oxford vaccine trial are being reviewed before the report is published in the scientific journal The Lancet. The study found that an interval of three months between two doses would also be effective in protecting against the deadly virus.

Visible effect from 22 days

Oxford – After a single dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, protection begins from day 22 to day 90. This means that immunity does not wane in the first three months between the first and second dose. UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said it was great news for the Oxford vaccine. If infected, two-thirds are deficient, immunity between doses is strong, and no hospitalization is required. This vaccine works.

Reduction in the number of patients requested

He said: “It is indeed good news that it will not only reduce the number of hospitalized patients, but also the cases of infection.” It was not necessary to hospitalize anyone who participated in this trial. The study found that a standard dose of the vaccine was effective in protecting against Kovid-19 for 90 days.