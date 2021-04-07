Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine blood clots: European agency finds injection of AstraZeneca may cause rare blood clots but benefits outweigh risks: European Medical Agency says AstraZeneca vaccine has more more benefits than damage to blood clotting

Strong points:

The European Medicines Regulatory Agency has found a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots. Scientists say – the benefits in favor of the AstraZeneca vaccine more than the loss of this vaccine agency, bid – the risk is very low.

Today the European Medical Agency (EMA) said a lot amid doubts about AstraZeneca’s Corona vaccine in European countries. The European medicines regulator has reported finding a possible link between AstraZeneca’s corona virus vaccine and the problem of rare blood clots. However, the report also states that the benefits of this vaccine still outweigh the risks.

Contact found between blood clotting and vaccine

The European Medicines Agency, in a statement released on Wednesday, did not announce new restrictions on the use of the vaccine for people 18 years of age and older. Earlier this week, a senior agency official said a causal link was found between AstraZeneca vaccines and rare blood clots in tens of thousands of people around the world.

Vaccine review is still ongoing

Marco Cavalieri, head of health risk strategy and vaccines at the Amsterdam-based agency, told a Rome newspaper on Tuesday that it was becoming very difficult to tell if there is a cause and effect relationship between the clots extremely rare blood associated with AstraZeneca vaccines and platelet depletion. No contact. The agency said its assessment has yet to come to a conclusion and is currently under review.

30 cases reported in Britain

The British drug regulator had reported a few days ago that 30 cases of blood clotting had been identified with the vaccine against the Corona virus from AstraZeneca. However, even then, the agency insisted that the benefits of this vaccine were more than any threat. The Medicines and Health Care Regulatory Agency said the risk associated with blood clotting in this way is very low and people should continue to be vaccinated.

Doubts about AstraZeneca vaccine in European countries

In Europe, some people vaccinated with Oxford / AstraZeneca reported cases of blood clots, after which concerns were expressed. Some countries, such as Germany, have asked people of certain age groups not to be given this vaccine. At the same time, the European Medicines Surveillance Organization and the World Health Organization said the vaccine was safe and effective.