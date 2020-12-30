oxford corona vaccine approved in uk: oxford corona vaccine: good news for india, oxford astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine approved for use in uk good news for india

London

Britain has approved the emergency use of the Corona virus vaccine from the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca. With this, the way for the introduction of the Corona virus vaccine has been opened on a large scale in Britain struggling with new strains of the Corona virus. UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said that from January 4, work will begin applying the Corona vaccine from Oxford. After getting approval in UK, it can soon be approved in India as well.

Hancock said that in the first few weeks of the new year, the work of planting the corona vaccine will be done quickly. Britain has ordered 100 million vaccines from Oxford. This will allow five million people to get vaccinated easily. This approval means that the Oxford vaccine is safe and effective. However, Europeans may still have to wait a long time for the Corona virus vaccine from the University of Oxford, even after the corona virus has acquired a new strain.

This outbreak is now out of control after the new strain of virus

Britain is hoping the arrival of the home vaccine from Oxford will help them cope with the outbreak on the New Year. The epidemic has now gotten out of control after a new strain of Corona virus arrived in Britain. The condition is that the hospitals are full and people must be treated in tents. The UK has already placed an order for 100 million doses. This oxford vaccine is very inexpensive and can be stored in a common refrigerator for ease of application.

Pfizer’s Corona vaccine has so far been applied to 6 million people in the UK. Let us know that after new strains of the Corona virus arrive in Britain, the country is surprised by the sudden increase in the number of infections. Now this strain has reached many countries around the world including India. Meanwhile, Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca, has claimed that his vaccine will also work against new strains of the corona virus. His company, with the UK University of Oxford, manufactures the vaccine against the corona virus.

Vaccine claims to be effective against new strains

In an interview, the CEO of the company said his vaccine is also expected to be effective against new strains of the corona virus. The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine in India has a link with the Serum Institute of India. It is believed that this vaccine will be approved by the UK government by Thursday. After that, the work of distributing the vaccine to the populations will begin as soon as possible.

CEO said – vaccine will ensure 100% safety

AstraZeneca CEO has assured that his vaccine will provide 100% protection against Corona. He also said that in the results of the trial, his vaccine found 95% effectiveness of Pfizer-Bioentech and 94.5% of Moderna. He said that we believe that after two doses we have found the formula for how effectiveness can be found.