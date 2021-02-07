Oxford coronavirus vaccine: Oxford coronavirus vaccine Less effective against South African variant: Oxford corona virus vaccine less effective against South African variant

The University of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, expected worldwide against the corona virus, is less effective against variants found in South Africa. These results were found in the first data. The trial was conducted on only 2,026 people and saw limited impact on less serious illnesses. These people were infected with a mutated virus. The company says that now this vaccine will be prepared for the new virus and that it will be ready soon.

Have you finished your studies?

During the South African University of the Witwatersrand and Oxford study, no one was killed or hospitalized. The results of the study have not yet been published. A company spokesperson said preliminary data from this short, first-stage trial showed limited impact against less severe disease caused by South African variant B.1.351. However, the serious illness and its impact on hospitalized people have not yet been studied.

Concern about these three variants

The average age of the volunteers involved in this study was 31, a period during which people are generally not infected. The corona virus has been mutated thousands of times during this epidemic month, but scientists are worried about three variants that are more contagious than before. These include the British variants of Kent, South Africa and Brazil. South African variants of these appear to be resistant to the vaccine and have been found in many parts of the world.

What about the other vaccines?

At the same time, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax also said their vaccines were not effective against the new strains. Likewise, Moderna is preparing booster shots for the new variant, while the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has also been shown to be less effective. Britain has bought 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine and millions are being vaccinated. On the other hand, 11 cases of variants in non-commuters pose a threat of community transmission due to which testing is expedited.

Indian vaccine diplomacy overwhelmed Pakistan, offer

Indian vaccine diplomacy overwhelmed Pakistan, offer