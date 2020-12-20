oxford vaccine: when will the oxford corona vaccine finally arrive? Pfizer-Moderna leading the race – Oxford vaccine will finally arrive in India and Britain, Pfizer and Moderna leading the race

Oxford’s Corona vaccine, known to be number one against the Corona virus until November, has no known identity. Whereas the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNotech and Moderna, considered to be weaker competitors than this vaccine, have entered the market. Emergency use of these two vaccines has also been approved in many countries around the world, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Israel.

When will the Oxford vaccine be approved

As the Daily Mail reports, the Oxford corona virus vaccine could be approved shortly after Christmas in the UK. The UK Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) can approve this vaccine on December 28 or 29. This agency is awaiting final data from scientists at Oxford. It is believed that these figures will be given to them on Monday.

Oxford vaccine can be stored at room temperature

Pfizer BioNotech’s Corona virus vaccine dose has been administered 1 lakh to 40,000 people in the UK so far. This vaccine should be stored at a temperature of minus 70 degrees. While the Oxford Corona virus vaccine can also be stored at room temperature. In such a situation, the demand for this vaccine and its transportation to remote areas will be very convenient.

If the vaccine is not approved soon, it will be difficult

At the same time, former UK Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Saturday that the available dose of Pfizer vaccine will end in January and no further deliveries will arrive by March. Its simple advantage is that if the second Corona vaccine does not arrive in Britain soon, the vaccination program can be stopped. However, the Pfizer spokesperson rejected Jeremy Hunt’s claim that his vaccine was delivered on time. He also said Britain would receive new shipments before March.

Britain orders Oxford to manufacture 100 million vaccines

The UK Department of Health’s National Health Service has already ordered Oxford to manufacture 100 million doses of the vaccine. According to a Telegraph report, if the Oxford Corona virus vaccine is cleared in the UK in December, all football and cricket grounds across the country can be opened in the first week of January.

The UK Healthcare Regulatory Agency gave this answer

A spokeswoman for the UK Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency said our review of the Oxford-AstraZeneca corona virus vaccine is still ongoing. Our vaccine approval process is designed to ensure that any licensed corona virus vaccine meets the high standards of safety, quality and efficacy expected.