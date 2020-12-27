Oxidas AstraZeneca Claims Global Panic With New Corona Strain – Our Vaccine Works Against It – Oxford Astrazeneca Covid Vaccine Expected To Be Effective Against New Variant Strain Of Corona

London

Following the arrival of new strains of the Corona virus in Britain, countries around the world are surprised by the sudden increase in the number of infections. Now this strain has reached France, Canada, Spain, Jordan and Japan. Meanwhile, Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca, has claimed that his vaccine will also work against new strains of the corona virus. His company, with the UK University of Oxford, manufactures the vaccine against the corona virus.

Vaccine claims to be effective against new strains

In an interview, the CEO of the company said his vaccine is also expected to be effective against new strains of the corona virus. The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine in India has a link with the Serum Institute of India. It is believed that this vaccine will be approved by the UK government by Thursday. After that, the work of distributing the vaccine to the populations will begin as soon as possible.

CEO said – vaccine will ensure 100% safety

AstraZeneca CEO has assured that his vaccine will provide 100% protection against Corona. He also said that in the results of the trial, his vaccine found 95% effectiveness of Pfizer-Bioentech and 94.5% of Moderna. He said that we believe that after two doses we have found the formula for how effectiveness can be found.

Oxford vaccine can be stored at room temperature

Pfizer BioNotech’s Corona virus vaccine dose has been administered to 1 lakh 40,000 people in the UK so far. This vaccine should be stored at a temperature of minus 70 degrees. While the Oxford Corona virus vaccine can also be stored at room temperature. In such a situation, the demand for this vaccine and its transportation to remote areas will be very convenient.

If the vaccine is not approved soon, it will be difficult

At the same time, former UK Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Saturday that the available dose of Pfizer vaccine will end in January and no further deliveries will arrive by March. Its simple advantage is that if the second Corona vaccine does not arrive in Britain soon, the vaccination program can be stopped. However, the Pfizer spokesperson rejected Jeremy Hunt’s claim that his vaccine was delivered on time. He also said Britain would receive new shipments before March.

Britain orders Oxford to manufacture 100 million vaccines

The UK Department of Health’s National Health Service has already ordered Oxford to manufacture 100 million doses of the vaccine. According to a Telegraph report, if the Oxford Corona virus vaccine is cleared in the UK in December, all football and cricket grounds across the country can be opened in the first week of January.

