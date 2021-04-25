Oxygen crisis in hospitals: Greta Thunberg, who shared the toolkit, expressed sorrow over the situation in India, said – the world should help – Greta Thunberg expressed sorrow over the crisis in India. oxygen from covid-19 in India says world must help immediately

Stockholm

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has expressed sorrow over the devastation of Corona in India. He also asked for India’s help to countries around the world by tweeting. He wrote that it is very sad to learn of the last state of Kovid in India. He called on the world community to mobilize and immediately provide the necessary support.

Greta came into the discussion on the peasant movement

Greta Thanberg was embroiled in controversy after releasing the contested toolkit during the peasant movement. Many people, including BJP leaders, had claimed that as part of the anti-Indian plot, these toolkits were shared by celebrities. After which, a case was also registered by the Delhi police against its creator. However, Greta’s name was not there.

Who is Greta Thanberg

Greta Thunberg is known as the key player in the fight against the climate crisis. He has won people’s hearts with his speeches on several occasions. Apart from that, his war on Twitter was also discussed a lot with Donald Trump. In December 2020, the 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist was named 2019’s Person of the Year by prestigious Time magazine.

349,691 new cases registered in 24 hours

In India, after 349,691 new cases of Corona arrived in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases was 16,960,172. After 2,767 new deaths, the total number of deaths increased to 1,923,111. total active cases in the country is 26 82,751 and the total number of released cases is 1,40 85,110. In the last 24 hours, 25,36,612 vaccines against the corona virus have been planted in the country, after which the total vaccination figure rose to 14,09,16,417.

Even after 6 days of locking in Delhi, it can be extended for a week after the crown does not stop. According to sources, the Delhi government can take a decision in this regard today. A 6-day lockdown was imposed in the capital last week. It ends Monday. Delhi still has a positivity rate of over 32%. As of Saturday, more than 24,000 new cases of corona were reported in Delhi, while the record was 357 deaths.