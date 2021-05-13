Oxygen shortage in Nepal: 16 patients with Covid died due to lack of oxygen in Nepal

Strong points:

Patients are facing problems due to the lack of oxygen in Nepal. Officials said 16 patients infected with Kovid-19 recently died due to lack of oxygen. There have been 4,13,111 cases of fatal infection in Nepal and 4,084 people have died. According to information from the Himalayan Times, the government on Wednesday asked private hospitals to set up oxygen factories in 15 days to meet oxygen demand.

According to the decision, all hospitals with a capacity of more than 100 beds will have to set up their own oxygen plants and the government will provide the necessary support in this regard. The Department of Health and Population said it is the responsibility of all hospitals to set up their own oxygen plants. Ministry spokesman Dr Jogeshwar Gautam said: “Many private hospitals have not done so, we will help them set up factories to meet the growing demand for oxygen for Kovid patients.

50,000 oxygen cylinders required by end of July

The government has estimated that approximately 15,000 oxygen cylinders are needed to meet the current demand for oxygen. In contrast, there are only about 8,000 oxygen cylinders in the country. The Kovid-19 Crisis Management Center, a leading government body tasked with tackling the outbreak, said at Wednesday’s meeting that the country may need 50,000 cylinders of oxygen by the end of it. July.

On Wednesday, some government hospitals in the Kathmandu Valley said they were out of oxygen supplies to treat Kovid patients but had enough cylinders to fill the oxygen. “Ma Republika” reported on Wednesday that at least 12 hospitals in the Kathmandu Valley have announced that they will not enroll Kovid-19 patients due to lack of oxygen. The Kathmandu Post reported that a total of 16 patients infected with Kovid died in three hospitals on Wednesday due to lack of oxygen in Rupandehi district.