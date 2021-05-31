Pablo Casado to attend Columbus protest against trial pardons on June 13

Posted: Monday May 31, 2021 1:54 PM

Pablo Casado will personally attend the demonstration in Colón against the possible pardons of those convicted of the trial, convened by the Unión 78 platform and promoted by people like Rosa Díez or Fernando Savater, which will take place on June 13 in the capital.

The People’s Party already confirmed last Friday that it would be one of the formations present at the event, whose location stands out for its symbolism. From now on, this call, in which Vox sans Citoyens will also participate in the photo – the orange formation has specified that, if it participates in it, it will do so among the citizens and not as a party) – will coincide with the strategy that Casado takes alone .

In this sense, the general secretary of the PP also announced Friday that his party will mobilize by collecting signatures against the concession. An announcement that joins another that the popular ones already made last Thursday, by which they warned that they will also present motions in the 8,000 municipal councils of Spain for the parties to vote.

“If the Supreme Court has declared that those who have tried to break coexistence, harmony and the Constitution cannot be pardoned, politicians must respect it,” said the popular leader, referring to the intentions of the executive. of Pedro Sánchez, so that the prisoners of the processes could be pardoned, in IV National Fair for the Repopulation of Rural Spain.