Pablo Iglesias enrolls as a researcher in a center of the Open University of Catalonia

Posted: Tuesday July 20 2021 10:39 PM

Pablo Iglesias will join in September a research group of the center of the Interdisciplinary Institute of the Internet, attached to the Open University of Catalonia (UOC), according to sources from his environment cited by Europa Press.

Concretely, the former vice-president of the Government is enrolled temporarily in this institution as a part-time researcher, within the framework of the project “Analysis of ideological discourse on social networks. The case of political network communication in Spain ‘.

According to the aforementioned agency, the former head of Unidos Podemos held this post during a public call after presenting his course, since he is a doctor of political science, and was selected to join this research group on September 15, with an annual gross salary of 8,400 euros.

This way Iglesias will return to college. An intention that he had already underlined in an interview after leaving politics on May 4, after leaving the government to run as a candidate for the purple formation in the Madrid elections.

“I am very honored to have been selected by the UOC to work as a researcher from mid-September. One of my priorities was to resume university tasks, ”he transferred to his environment.

The project in question, which should last a year, aims to identify different political discourses on social networks, analyze their meanings and key agents, situate them ideologically and analyze their transformations and relationships over time.

The churches will be temporarily linked to the UOC on a part-time basis, ie 25% of the working day. The Interdisciplinary Internet Institute hosts 11 interdisciplinary research groups and welcomes visiting researchers and professors every year.