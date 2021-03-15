Pablo Iglesias memes after running as a candidate for the Community of Madrid elections

After a frenzied week spent politically, it did not start much more calmly: the second vice-president of the government, Pablo Iglesias, announced this morning that he was leaving the executive to run for the next regional elections of the Community of Madrid, to be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

The Podemos leader’s decision took everyone by surprise and sparked a wave of memes on social media in just a few hours. Here are some of the best: