Pablo Iglesias, on his re-election at the head of Podemos: “I should not run”

Publication: Friday, April 9, 2021 12:21

Pablo Iglesias anticipates that it is likely that he will not appear again for the post of general secretary of Podemos: “I should not appear in Vistalegre 4”, and assured that “the logical thing” is that there is a renewal in the direction of the festival.

In an interview with TVE, Iglesias said it was fine with him to continue leading the party “for a while” but added: “When the time comes to give way to some colleagues, we will.”

Iglesias, who revalidated the general secretary of Podemos last May for another four years, until 2024, bet that the next direction of Podemos is “more choral” than the one he exercised at that time.

“Seven years ago surely the possibility of Podemos was a boy with a ponytail who appeared a lot on television. This is a thing of the past, it will not be repeated, and we will have to evolve into more collective and choral leadership. “, explained the former vice-president and candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid.

Regarding her successor as United Podemos head in government Yolanda Díaz, the Podemos general secretary said the two had always played “different roles”, but guaranteed that she was in “much tougher negotiations” “that him although his style is” sympathetic “and” more difficult to attack “.