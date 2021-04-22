Pablo Iglesias shows the letter in which they threaten to kill him with the message: “Your time is running out”

Publication: Thursday, April 22, 2021 11:28 PM

Pablo Iglesias, Fernando Grande-Marlaska and María Gámez, director of the Civil Guard, received death threats after receiving letters containing bullets and threatening messages inside.

The letter was sent to the dependencies of the Ministry of the Interior, where he learned of its contents.

To denounce the situation, Pablo Iglesias himself published the contents of this letter, which contains the message: “Pablo Iglesias Turrión, you left our parents and grandparents to die. You and your wife, your parents and you are condemned to death. capital punishment. Your time has come impoverished “.

In a Twitter thread, the leader of United One can recall that “this is not the first time” that a similar event has occurred and that “they go a little further each time”.

According to him, events like this are the consequence of the normalization of the far right, the normalization of hoaxes against Podemos and the impunity that has existed in other previous cases.

“If you think this is wrong with you, you are wrong,” writes Iglesias, who assures us that “they threaten your right to vote whoever you want and to exercise your freedom”. For this reason, he ends with a strong message: “To be a democrat, you have to be anti-fascist”.