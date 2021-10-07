Pablo Remón wins the 2021 National Dramatic Literature Prize for his version of 'Doña Rosita la soltera'

The playwright Pablo Remón poses in a photo of 2019. JAIME VILLANUEVA

The playwright Pablo Remón (Madrid, 44 years) has been awarded this Thursday with the National Prize for Dramatic Literature 2021. The jury has proposed him for the work Doña Rosita, annotated , included in the book Ghosts and that he himself took to the tables as director in 2019. The court has chosen it “for being an honest work that solves with success, depth and in a suggestive way the risk of starting from the creation of Lorca, known and entrenched in the canon, endowing it with its own identity based on self-fiction”. The award has caught Remón by surprise, who confesses that “I did not expect it”, although it makes him “especially excited because it is such an intimate work.”

The work was the result of a commission that the Community of Madrid made him in 2019 to commemorate the centenary of the arrival of the poet from Granada in the Spanish capital. “At first I didn’t want to do it because I didn’t know where to take it, it seemed to me that it was not what I had to do. But it stayed around me, I had no way to get rid of it and two years later it brings me this joy ”, says Remón, who assures that he will be eternally grateful to Lorca. He says that he would not change anything to the work, and “not only because of the award”, but because he talks a lot about his relatives, who helped him to get closer to the original work of Federico García Lorca, Doña Rosita the single.

Another reason that led the jury to award him, according to the official statement, is “his expression through a contemporary narrative language.” Also “for its dramatic balance and for combining not only dramaturgy, but dramaturgy in a global context.” The award, granted by the Ministry of Culture and Sports, is endowed with 20. 000 euros.

Remón confesses that he was “afraid to write such an autobiographical work”, but in the end it was the way he found “to express Lorca’s language.” The playwright is now working on his next work, Los fakers , another work of his own that he will direct for the Centro Dramático National. The piece, which will be released in April 2022, will tell the story of different characters related to the world of acting.