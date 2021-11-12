packaging-in-which-nothing-is-left-over-or-missing

When it comes to knowing the expiration date of a product, you have to look at the packaging. If you want to find a product immediately on a shelf, you search by the packaging. And, if what I want is to consume milk at a domestic and non-industrial level, the normal thing is that this milk is stored in a container of exactly one liter that fits in the refrigerator without effort. They seem platitudes, but they are clear examples of what Roberta Barban Franceschi, professor in the Design Area of ​​the Higher School of Engineering and Technology (ESIT) of the International University of La Rioja, explains: packaging is not going to disappear because it is, for a On the other hand, functional and, on the other hand, necessary for the chain of consumption.

Another issue is the waste of containers and packaging. The problem derived from plastic waste that ends up in the ocean is well known, not to mention that not only do packaging live on this material: there are also cardboard, paper, metal, glass or wood. To put this in perspective, each inhabitant of the European Union generates on average 177 kilos per year of waste from packaging all. Given this, the big question for industries, companies and consumers is: can their use be minimized and turned into circular objects that can be recycled and reused? The answer is yes. In fact, this is one of the lines of action of the Circular Economy Plan that, within the European Union, wants to drastically reduce the waste of these containers and stop their growing production.

From stimulus in the consumer to sustainability

The design of the primary packaging –the one that is in contact with the product– has evolved over time: “First it was thought to protect the content and Later, different functions were added, from its ergonomics or the material from which it is made to how it communicates with the consumer on the shelf of a store ”, explains Roberta Barban.

In fact, the design of these containers – known as packaging – is also a powerful marketing and communication strategy for brands. According to Barban, elements such as color, shape or graphic representations and visual references are decisive to quickly capture the consumer’s attention. Color, for example, is a stimulus for sales, continues Barban, an emotional resource with which it is possible to generate a persistent relationship with the product and the brand.

Rethinking packaging design and manufacturing is necessary to connect with consumers. The ‘packaging’ is an essential tool to convey a certain feeling about the product. xavierarnau / Getty Images

The personality that the design gives to the container, “more or less serious, sophisticated or informal” , is another resource to connect with the consumer. “The language of packaging is very important to convey a certain feeling about the product, whether it is more innovative or conservative, or to relate it to a certain group social ”, emphasizes Barban.

In this sense, the commitment to sustainability that brands have and their way of transmitting it through packaging plays a fundamental role. As a recent study by the Capgemini Research Institute reveals, the 79% of consumers are changing their shopping preferences following criteria of social and environmental responsibility; a 52% claim to have an emotional connection with products or companies that they perceive as sustainable and the 64% say they feel better when they make this type of purchase.

Packaging in those that are neither lacking nor surplus

To connect with consumers, it is also necessary to rethink the design and manufacture of packaging, defining how to reduce waste from highly polluting materials or minimize the maximum possible product packaging. An example is the guide prepared by Leroy Merlin for the sustainable selection of packaging, taking into account criteria such as the type of product, its presentation on the shelf, and its transport. These are some of their recommendations:

Use the container only if necessary . In case it is due to the characteristics of the product, it can always be adjusted to its size, weight and fragility.

Reduce the amount of packaging materials . This also contributes directly to reducing the consumption of raw materials in general.

Presentation of the product on the shelf of the shop. In this way, parts of the container designed to hang products that normally have the shape of a hanger can be eliminated, and alternatives such as placing them directly on a shelf can be established.

Avoid unit packaging . A common mistake that can be observed in shop displays is the use of one packaging per product. At Leroy Merlin they found it more effective to replace the unit packaging of some products with a type of cardboard packaging that allows the references to be presented aligned and organized without using superfluous materials.

Other materials are possible . Reducing the use of plastic should be the first option whenever possible, betting on packaging made of more easily recyclable materials such as metals, cardboard and paper. The following data on plastic give an idea of ​​the savings involved in reducing its use.

Single-use plastics are one of the great enemies of nature. It takes 500 years to degrade and, according to the report Plastic and health, from the Center for International Environmental Law, the life cycle greenhouse gas emissions of this material threaten the ability of the global community to keep the temperature rise below 1.5 ° C; if its manufacture is not stopped, in 2030 will reach 1, 34 gigatons per year, the equivalent of emissions released by more than 295 new coal-fired power plants.

Circular plastic, squaring the circle is possible

Despite everything, the Plastic can continue to be used to make packaging as long as it complies with a circularity, that is, it is recycled and reused, as Roberta Barban explains: “The nature of the product also determines the material to be used to make its container. We see it in food or chemical products in which it is necessary to guarantee security for their protection against humidity, temperature, microorganisms and other factors ”. Barban adds that the important thing is to use types of plastics that can be easily recycled, because not all of them are.

Even so, whenever possible it is better to opt for recycled materials such as cardboard for production of packaging and increase its recyclability avoiding, yes, the printing and use of inks on the cartons, and that of varnishes, adhesives or other plastic elements that cover it because they prevent its recycling. The same thing happens with food containers, such as pizza boxes, for example: if they have food remains, they cannot be deposited in the blue container.

Other times, the containers are made up of different materials. For their correct recycling they must be separated previously. Brands must inform consumers about the composition of the containers and packaging and its recycling point. “Only in this way can consumers fulfill our responsibility and ensure that the containers are circular”, concludes Barban.