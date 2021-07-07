Paco Cuenca (PSOE), new mayor of Granada

Updated: Wednesday 07 July 2021 11:44

Posted: 07/07/2021 11:39 AM

The socialist candidate, Francisco Cuenca, was elected this Wednesday mayor of Granada by an absolute majority with the votes of the PSOE, Unidas Podemos and Cs, whose two advisers, including Luis Salvador, whom he replaces in office, have expressly opted for support yourself rather than abstain.

Cuenca obtained 15 votes, one more than the absolute majority, against 12 for the PP candidate, Francisco Fuentes, while Vox ultimately did not introduce his spokesperson, Onofre Miralles, as he said on Tuesday evening. that he would and he supported the popular candidate, as he had initially announced.

The PSOE, which will govern in the minority, accedes to the town hall after Luis Salvador (Cs) formalized his resignation last Friday after having reigned for three weeks with the sole support of a mayor of his party, a situation which has for origin the March of its partners in government of the PP and two other advisers of Citizens in front of the refusal of the regidor to give up the relay of the command to the PP.

PP Secretary General Teodoro García Egea deplored the election: “A mayor prosecuted for corruption with the support of Podemos and Ciudadanos. It is the second Spanish capital with a tripartite PSOE, Podemos and Ciudadanos.”