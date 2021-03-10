“Pacts of Arrimadas with Pablo Iglesias”

Madrid

First reaction from Genoa to the motion of censure of the PSOE and the citizens of the regional and municipal government of Murcia, both now chaired by the PP. They sum it up in one idea: they believe that Inés Arrimadas agrees with Pablo Iglesias.

“It is a Citizens’ agreement with the PSOE and with United We Can. In other words, Arrimadas pact with Iglesias. This allows the radicals to rule in Murcia,” sources of the national PP told LaSexta.

According to him, “it is a great irresponsibility and brings enormous instability in the midst of the pandemic for no reason.” They accuse the leader of Ciudadanos of breaking her word because she said, according to these sources, that the agreement would last four years.

As learned laSexta, this Wednesday a double motion of censure against the regional and municipal government of the territory is presented to the Regional Assembly of Murcia, which has the signature of the PSOE and the citizens. In this sense, according to the sources consulted, the Murcian consistory would be governed by the socialists, while the regional executive would be in power in Ciudadanos.

As soon as the motion is approved, the current president, Fernando López Miras, will cease to be the regional president, as Cadena Ser reported on Wednesday. In fact, the removal of the popular leader is imminent, because between the PP and the citizens there is a total of 23 votes, which confirm the absolute majority to implement the proposal. The presidential candidate will be the current spokesperson for Cs executive and regional coordinator Ana Martínez Vidal.