Page wants masks to stop being mandatory in Castilla-La Mancha in June

Posted: Monday May 31 2021 12:44 PM

Castilla La-Mancha is starting to envision a future without masks. The regional president, Emiliano García-Page, confirmed today in the institutional act for the day of Castilla La-Mancha his intention to eliminate them on the territory in open spaces: “We are firmly obliged to remove the mask at month of June with the national consistency that characterizes it ”.

