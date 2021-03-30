pak president arif alvi corona positive: corona to pakistani president

Strong points:

The President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, also received Corona Huai. The president received the first dose of Corona vaccine just a few days ago.

The neighboring country of Pakistan is also troubled by the ravages of the corona virus. Today Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Defense Minister Parvez Khatak were also found infected with the Corona virus. About a week ago, Pak PM Imran Khan also tested positive for Corona.

President Alvi tweeted on Monday: ‘I am infected with Kovid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Kovid victims. The first dose of the vaccine has been taken. However, antibodies start to form after the second dose with a week left. Be careful. ‘

No information has been made public as to when the infection was confirmed in 71-year-old Alvi. At the same time, the governor of Sindh province Emraan Ismail shared the information from the infected Defense Minister Pervez Khatak and wished him good luck soon.

Dr Arif Alvi and Pervez Khatak (file photo)