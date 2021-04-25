Pakistan Aid India against Covid-19: Pakistan offers relief supplies to India to help fight Covid-19 Imran Khan Narendra Modi: Pakistan has offered to help India against the epidemic of Kovid-19

Strong points:

Pakistan offers aid to India against Kovid epidemic; shipment of ventilator, PPE kit and digital X-ray machine

Pakistan has now offered to help India, leaving the growing Corona crisis in its own country. Pakistan’s foreign ministry released a statement saying it was ready to export many essentials including ventilators, digital x-ray machines and PPE kits to India. A few days ago, Imran Khan also showed solidarity in India by tweeting Corona.

Pak said – we are ready to send the important goods

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said that in view of the current wave of Kovid-19 on our side, we are ready to send special material used in the war against Corona with a sense of solidarity with the Indian people. The statement also said the two countries could explore possible ways to further accelerate supply in order to address the challenges that have arisen due to the global epidemic.

Imran Khan sent a message of solidarity by tweeting

The offer was made after Prime Minister Imran Khan showed solidarity with the Indian people. He said that we must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity. Imran had said he is praying for his neighbor and the world to recover from this epidemic as quickly as possible.

Pakistani foreign minister also expressed support for India

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that in light of the current wave of Kovid-19 transition which has wreaked havoc in our region, we express our support for the Indian people. On behalf of the Pakistani people, I express my deep sympathy to the affected families in India. He said Pakistan was working closely with the ASACR countries to cooperate to fight this epidemic.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed support for Indians affected by COVID-19

Corona also creates chaos in Pakistan

According to data released in Pakistan on Saturday, 157 people have died from infection in the past 24 hours. In Pakistan, the number of one-day deaths from infection is the highest since last year. In Pakistan, 5,908 new cases of infection were recorded the day before. So far, 16,999 people have died from corona infection in Pakistan, while the total number of cases has risen to 790,016.

Imran Khan ordered the deployment of the army

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the Pakistani military to help the police administration follow the Kovid protocol amid growing Corona cases in the country. He called on the army to deploy the Pakistani army wherever force is required by the local administration. He warned that if we don’t get checked in time, in Pakistan, like India, Kovid’s cases may increase.

COVID-19 Pakistan update: After India, Corona broke into now ravaged Pakistan, Imran ordered army deployment

Cities will have to be closed if conditions like India occur.

After a meeting of the Pakistan National Coordinating Committee, Imran Khan said that I call on you to follow the SOPs so that we do not need to take the actions that India is taking, which means that the lock applies. Half the problem will be solved if you wear a face mask. He warned that if our situation becomes similar to that of India, then we will have to close the cities.