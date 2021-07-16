Pakistan Air Force: Pakistan Air Force warns Afghan Air Force against Taliban attack in Spin Boldak

Kabul

Pakistan’s Imran Khan government has now spoken openly in favor of the Taliban. The Pakistani Air Force on Thursday fired at Afghan Air Force A-29 fighter jets preparing to attack Taliban positions. The Afghan Air Force was to carry out this attack in Spin Boldak, located on the border with Pakistan. After receiving the warning, the Afghan fighters returned to their base without attacking.

Pak Air Force had threatened to stay away from the border

Afghan media Tolo News said they had copies of conversations with the Pakistan Air Force received from government sources. This shows that the Afghan Air Force has been warned that it is approaching the border. An Afghan military official claims to have been warned not to approach 18 kilometers from the international border at Chaman and Spin Boldak.

Pak Air Force warns Afghanistan, says it will retaliate if Taliban attack

What does international law say?

The report quotes a military expert as saying that, according to international law, military planes should not travel within 10 nautical miles (18.5 km) of another country’s border when conducting an operation. In such a situation, on the basis of this law, Pakistan threatened the Afghan Air Force not to act.

Imran Khan confronted the Afghan President on stage in Tashkent and started counting Pakistan’s “sacrifices”

Afghan vice president accuses Pak Air Force

A day earlier, Afghan Vice President Amrullah Sahel tweeted, claiming that the Pakistan Air Force issued an official warning to the Afghan army and air force that any attempt to remove the Taliban from the area of Spin Boldak would result in retaliation. He alleged that the Pakistani Air Force is now providing close air support to the Taliban in some areas.

Pakistan sent 10,000 jihadists to help Taliban, Afghan president told Imran a lot

Taliban received 3 billion rupees on this border

After seizing the border post built in the same area of ​​Spin Boldak in Kandahar province, the Taliban had three billion rupees in their hands. This money had escaped the Afghan army, which was now captured by Taliban terrorists. The Taliban had issued a statement confirming receipt of the money. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement: “The Taliban have taken control of border towns in Kandahar province.