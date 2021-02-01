Pakistan Airlines flight attendant: Pakistan Airlines flight attendant missing in Canada: Pakistan Airlines flight attendant missing

Islamabad

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which was burnt out around the world after the plane was seized in Malaysia, suffered another setback. A PIA flight attendant has gone missing in Canada. Citing sources, a Dawn News report said the flight attendant was reported missing after PIA flight PK-797 landed in Toronto on Monday.

The departmental investigation has started

Sources said that “ the matter was brought to the attention of the PIA station manager in Canada, who subsequently informed the airport authority of the absence of a flight attendant without giving any advice. inform his superiors. In response, PIA management launched a ministerial investigation into the incident and informed Canadian immigration of the flight attendant’s alleged disappearance.

Escaped from the airport

According to the Geo News report, sources said the flight attendant fled the airport to obtain Canadian citizenship. Just two days ago, a PIA employee working on an airplane disappeared in Canada. Let me tell you that Pakistan International Airlines in Malaysia paid an Irish jet company US $ 7 million after huge embarrassment. The PIA plane was seized after a dispute over the amount of the lease in Malaysia.

Pakistan repaid $ 7 million

PIA told a London High Court judge that it paid Peregrine Aviation Charlie Ltd around $ 7 million in the case of two planes leased by Dublin-based AirCap, World TV reported. The news said lawyers for PIA and Airlines asked the court on Friday to give the next court date in the case.