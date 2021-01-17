pakistan astraZeneca Covid 19 vaccine India: why Pakistan is turning to India on the corona virus vaccine, what will the vaccine be? – Pakistan gives green light to astrazeneca oxford covid 19 vaccine made in India

Strong points:

Pakistan has approved the use of the Indian-made Corona vaccine in Pakistan. Pakistan’s drug regulatory authority has approved the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, although Pakistan does not acquire this vaccine under a bilateral agreement with India.

Amid strained relations with India, Pakistan approved the emergency use of the Corona virus vaccine in Oxford, India. The Pharmaceutical Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has approved the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. However, Pakistan does not acquire this vaccine under a bilateral agreement with India. Pakistan is believed to receive this vaccine under the Kovacs program for 20% of its population.

On the subject of health, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant Physician Faisal Sultan said in conversation with Pakistani newspaper Dawn that the use of the Corona virus vaccine made in India has been approved. On the other hand, an authority official said the Chinese cyanoform vaccine will also be registered next week. When asked if Pakistan would get this India-made corona virus vaccine as part of a bilateral deal, Sultan said the registration should not be mixed with the availability or supply of the vaccine.

Sultan said, “We have registered this vaccine because it is around 90% effective and we will try to achieve it by other means. What is important is that this approval will allow us to acquire the vaccine under the Kovacs program. Let us tell you that Kovacs is an alliance formed by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) in association with the World Health Organization.

Kovacs has pledged to provide the Corona vaccine for free to 20% of the 190 countries around the world. It also includes Pakistan. Pakistan is hoping that around April it can get the Corona virus vaccine made in India. When Imran’s adviser drew attention to the shutdown of trade with India, he said life-saving drugs could be imported.

On the flip side, an official from the national health ministry said Pakistan had almost no chance of getting the Corona vaccine from Oxford made in India. The reason is that India bought its research first and is producing it. Apart from this, the Government of India has announced that it will put its people first. He said: “Pakistan’s only chance to get Corona vaccine from Oxford is the Kovax plan.”