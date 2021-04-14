pakistan blasphemy law: blasphemy took her son away, she ironed clothes every day for 4 years, washes … this pakistani mother story will make her cry – mashal khan’s mother ironed her clothes every day then washed them, blasphemy murder in pakistan

The number of blasphemy violence in Pakistan is increasing day by day. Now, not only Hindus and Christians, but also Muslims are coming to terms with it. Just four years before today, Mashal Khan, a student of mass communication at Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan, Pakistan, was beaten to death by a mob of fanatics. Mashal has been accused of posting profanity on social media. The death of her 23-year-old son gave the mother a shock that she could not overcome even after four years. Mashal Khan’s mother continues to rinse and press her son’s clothes every day, hoping that one day her son will come and wear these clothes. The heads of the family also do not try to stop this work of the mother because she fears that her mental balance will deteriorate further. This is not the only case in Pakistan where a person has been murdered for blasphemy. In 2011, Salman Taseer, then governor of the Punjab province, was shot dead by his own guards for blasphemy.

The mother of the torch said: My Allah will avenge himself on the guilty

In a conversation with the BBC in 2017, Mashaan Khan’s mother, Syeda Gulzar Begum, said I thought my son would grow up and earn a name. My support will remain, but he is murdered with such brutality. No one protected the torch. What punishment will those who have made false accusations against my son receive? Allah gave me a promising son, but these blood sisters tore off a piece of my liver, my Allah will surely take revenge on them. Pakistani police arrested 20 people in this case, but only 2 people were convicted in 2019. One of them was associated with the Tehreek-e-Insaf party of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Torch was murdered on the wrongly accusing him of blasphemy

It was also revealed in the police investigation report that Mashal Khan was falsely charged with defamation of religion. His assassination was part of a well-planned plot, which was carried out by the university official and the president of the University Students Union. In fact, Mashal Khan has been very vocal on the corruption going on at university and student issues. Therefore, this incident was conducted with the planning to move it off the road. The blasphemy rumor first spread from his social media account, then he was kicked out of the hostel and gunned down by three groups of students. The anger of these criminals did not subside further, so they kept lathi sticks on the body of the torch until the police arrived. The post-mortem report also found bullet, knife-attack marks on Torch’s body.

A weapon of ‘blasphemy’ to victimize minorities in Pakistan

The blasphemy law has always been used to harass minorities in Pakistan. The blasphemy law was enacted in Pakistan during the reign of dictator Zia-ul-Haq. The blasphemy law was developed by adding Articles 295-B and 295-C to the Pakistani Penal Code. In fact, Pakistan inherited the blasphemy law from British rule. In 1860, British rule enacted a law for crimes related to religion, the extended form of which is the Blasphemy Law of Pakistan Today.

Hundreds jailed in Pakistani prisons for blasphemy

Hundreds of people, including Muslims and Christians, are being held in Pakistani prisons for blasphemy. Earlier, in a similar case in 2010, the mother of four Asiya Bibi (48) was also convicted of insulting Islam in the event of a dispute with neighbors. He had spoken of innocent but had been kept in the dungeon for eight years. Later in 2018, the Supreme Court of Pakistan acquitted him. She was allowed to leave Pakistan the same year and is believed to be living in Canada.