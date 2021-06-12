Pakistan bride rape case: one in four thieves killed raping Pakistan bride

Strong points:

Rape with newlyweds in Pakistan, the first night of the wedding, thieves entered the room and gang raped in front of the husband, torture One of the thieves identified for identification was killed by his accomplices, the thieves remaining fled after meeting with police, search continues in Lahore

Police killed one of four thieves who raped a 22-year-old girl on the first night of her wedding in Pakistan’s Punjab province. On May 26, after a wedding ceremony at a house in a village of Shujabad in the Multan district, 35 km from Lahore, four robbers in police uniforms entered and took the family hostage.

Police said thieves broke into the newlywed couple’s bedroom and gang-raped her in front of the bride’s husband after torturing them. The woman’s medical report confirmed the rape. Following pressure from villagers and the media after the incident, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Bajdar became aware of the incident and called on senior police officials to arrest the culprits as soon as possible. early.

A thief was killed during an encounter

A statement released by Punjab police on Friday said one of the four thieves involved in the incident was killed during the encounter. A spokesman for the Punjab police said: “The thief and rapist Abid Hussain aka Abidi was killed during a meeting with the police.

He said that based on information received from the victim’s family, the police had the photos of the thieves taken and, thanks to this, they helped reach the culprit. “Abidi was taken on Friday to recover the items looted when some of his accomplices attacked the police party,” the spokesperson said. By firing from both sides, Abidi was killed by his own accomplices and fled.

A police spokesperson said Abidi was presented to the victim for identification and that after being identified by the woman, the looted gold jewelry was recovered in Abidi. A Punjabi police official said his team had identified three of Abidi’s accomplices, who were involved in the rape incident.