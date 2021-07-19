Pakistan bus crash fatalities: horrific Pakistan road accident, at least 30 dead, 40 injured – 30 dead and many injured in Pakistan bus crash

Strong points

30 dead, 40 injured in collision between bus and truck in Pakistan bound for Lahore

At least 30 people were killed on Monday when a passenger bus collided with a truck on a highway in Dera Ghazi Khan district, Pakistan’s Punjab province. More than 40 people were injured in this incident. Most of the victims are workers who traveled to their hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha. All the injured were admitted to hospital.

Officials said the bus was traveling from Sialkot to Rajanpur when it crashed on the Indus Highway near the Taunsa Ring Road in Dera Ghazi Khan District. Most of the people on the bus were workers traveling to their hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital. Medical staff at the hospital said 18 people had died before arriving at the hospital.

Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has confirmed that at least 30 people died in the crash near Dera Ghazi Khan. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid expressed sorrow over the incident. Road accidents are a frequent occurrence in Pakistan and most of them are caused by excessive vehicle speed, poor roads and untrained drivers.