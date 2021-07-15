Pakistan bus explosion Chinese engineers: China does not trust Pakistani investigation into Chinese engineer bus explosion

Beijing

Now China itself will investigate the attack on the bus of Chinese engineers working in the Dasu hydroelectric project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. China’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that it will soon send a team to Pakistan to investigate the blast. A total of 13 people, including 9 Chinese engineers, were killed in this attack. It is believed that in view of Pakistan’s conflicting statements about the attack, China does not trust its investigation. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China will cooperate closely with Pakistan in the investigation.

“Attack” or “Accident”? tangled pakistan

After Wednesday’s attack, Deputy Commissioner of Haut-Kohistan Arif Khan Yousafzai called it a terrorist attack. He said the explosion happened at 7:30 a.m. in a bus carrying Chinese engineers. There were 30 people in it. Whereas after a while the Water and Power Development Authority of Pakistan dismissed it as a bus accident. In Islamabad, officials said until the evening that this area is located very far. They are unaware of the reality of the incident as there is no mobile connectivity.

China called it a bomb attack

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, who came to the press conference after Chinese engineers were killed in the blast, called it a bomb attack. However, even then Pakistan maintained that a mechanical failure caused the gas leak which led to the explosion. Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and urged Pakistan to investigate the blast, according to an article posted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website Thursday. But, Wang Yi described the incident as an explosion, not an attack.

China says perpetrators should be severely punished

Wang Yi told Pakistan’s foreign minister that if it was indeed a terrorist attack, Pakistan should immediately arrest the culprits and give them the harshest sentence. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang said we should learn lessons from this incident and both sides should strengthen security measures for Sino-Pakistani cooperation projects to ensure their safe operation and smooth.

The Chinese were working in the Dasu hydroelectric project

Chinese workers killed on the bus were employed to work at the Dasu hydropower project as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Wang and Qureshi met in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on the sidelines of the meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.