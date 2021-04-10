Pakistan Christian nurse: Pakistani Christian nurse booked for blasphemy: Christian nurses accused of blasphemy in Pakistan

Lahore

A case has been registered against two Christian nurses for blasphemy following a complaint by a hospital official in Pakistan’s Punjab province. the police gave this information. Meanwhile, people protested against the nurses and demanded strict action against them. The nurses are accused of removing a sticker with Islamic verses inscribed on the wall of a hospital ward. Psychiatric patients are treated in this department.

Police said a case was filed on Friday over the complaint by Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Mohammed Ali against nurses working at the Faisalabad headquarters hospital, as well as Mariam Lal and Neish Aruz.

Ali says the hospital committee investigating the case has proven allegations of blasphemy against the two nurses. Meanwhile, hospital staff protested the nurses and demanded strict action against them. Local Muslim religious leaders also joined the protest.

Some protesters attacked a police vehicle parked at the hospital to capture one of the nurses, but the police locked the nurse inside the vehicle to protect her from the crowds.