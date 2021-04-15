pakistan civil war: Pakistan France tension update French embassy issues travel advisory: French embassy has issued travel advisory to its citizens amid protests against France in Pakistan

Strong points:

More violent protests erupt in Pakistan, France issues travel advisory The French Embassy advises its citizens to leave Pakistan immediately

France has advised its citizens to leave Pakistan immediately. The French Embassy in Islamabad said in an email that a serious threat was looming over them. For this reason, if a French citizen resides in any part of Pakistan, he must immediately leave for another country. In many cities of Pakistan these days, radical organizations are fiercely protesting for severing diplomatic relations with France.

Tehreek-e-Labbaq’s hand behind the protests

Police have already arrested Saad Rizvi, the head of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the radical organization leading the violent protests. His organization was also banned under the Terrorism Act for spreading violence. Yet thousands of people are on the streets of many cities in Pakistan after Saad Rizvi’s release.

7 killed in violent protests so far

Seven people have died and more than 300 police officers have been injured in the violence and clashes in Pakistan. Party supporters gave the Imran Khan government until April 20 to expel the French ambassador, but before that, police arrested party leader Saad Hussain Rizvi on Monday, following which the TLP launched demonstrations across the country.

Who is Saad Hussain Rizvi

After the sudden disappearance of Khadim Hussain Rizvi, Saad Rizvi became the leader of the Pakistani Party Tehreek-e-Labak. Rizvi’s supporters have pressured the government not to repeal the country’s blasphemy law. The party wants the government to boycott French products and push the French ambassador out of the country under an agreement signed with Rizvi’s party in February.

After all, why Pakistani fundamentalists are angry with France

Pakistani radicals are angered by the controversial cartoon of Mohammad Sahab published in the French magazine Charlie Hebdo. A motion of condemnation was also passed in the Pakistani parliament regarding French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement on Islamic terrorism. Not only that, in October last year, Pakistan’s foreign ministry summoned the French ambassador and protested.