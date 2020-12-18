Pakistan claims India: Pakistan claims Indian army targeted UN vehicle

Islamabad

Pakistan alleged that the Indian military targeted the UN car. The spokesman for the Pakistani army and the foreign ministry said so. On behalf of Pakistan, it was said that the vehicle in which two officers of the United Nations Military Observer Group (UNMOGIP) were traveling to India and Pakistan was attacked towards India.

Dawn newspaper quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Zaheed Hafeez Chaudhary as saying Indian troops opened fire in the Chirikot area on Friday morning without any provocation. According to the newspaper, this team was going to the village of Polas. He further alleged that the United Nations car was damaged but that the authorities were safe. The officers were rescued by the Pakistani army and taken to the UNMOGIP field post in Rawalakot.

Pakistan’s indictment

Pakistan ceasefire violation

At the same time, the Pakistani army, in violation of the ceasefire, on Wednesday targeted outposts along the Line of Control in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir and fired mortar shells. heavy with mortar shells, after which Indian troops also retaliated. Was treated. Also on Saturday, they violated the ceasefire by shooting at small outposts and bombing mortar at outposts and villages near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

It should be noted that in recent months there has been an increase in incidents of heavy shooting and shelling in violation of the ceasefire by Pakistan, due to which many people have lost their lives.