Pakistan Compulsory Marriage Law: Pakistani legislator in Sindh proposes law making marriage compulsory for 18-year-olds

Karachi

A bill to protect children from rape has been introduced in Pakistan’s Sindh province. If this bill is approved, it will become compulsory for those who are 18 years old to get married in Pakistan. There is also a punishment provision for those who violate this law. Pakistani politicians said it would help control social ills, child rape and immoral activities.

Syed Abdul Rashid, member of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) of the provincial assembly, submitted a draft law on compulsory marriage of Sindh, 2021 ‘to the secretariat of the Sindh assembly which stipulates that parents of Sindh ‘adults who have reached the age of 18 Even after the marriage has not taken place, they will have to submit an affidavit to the district deputy commissioner with a valid reason for its delay.

The proposed bill states that parents who fail to submit an affidavit will be fined Rs 500. According to Rashid, if the bill is approved to become law, it will bring prosperity to the society.

In a video statement released after the bill was introduced, Rasheed said social ills, child rape, immoral activities and crimes were on the rise in the country. He said kf to control all this … Muslim men and women have the right to marry after the age of 18 and it is the responsibility of their parents, especially their parents, to fulfill it.