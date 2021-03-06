Pakistan Confidence Vote Live: Live Updates of Pakistan’s No-Confidence Vote Against Imran Khan Government: Vote on No-Confidence Motion Against Pakistani Government of Imran Khan

Strong points:

Imran Khan Proves Majority Vote in Pakistani Parliament; the opposition is not reached to vote in parliament

Imran Khan proved the government majority in Parliament after the defeat in the senatorial elections. The vote took place on Saturday in the Pakistani parliament, which was boycotted by the opposition. Imran and his Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party were eyeing party leaders accused of quitting the party and joining the opposition in the senatorial elections. However, the government easily secured a majority when the votes were cast.

The country’s foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, introduced a confidence motion in favor of the government. In fact, in the senatorial elections, the government finance minister Hafeez Sheikh was defeated by the opposition candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani, after which the request to resign from the government started to appear. The government has announced a vote of confidence on the matter. The country’s president, Dr Arif Alvi, called a meeting at 12:15 on Saturday, boycotted by the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition was briefing the press outside Parliament when government supporters started shouting slogans and the atmosphere suddenly started to heat up. Party supporters outside parliament also behaved badly with PML-N leaders and also led former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

There are a total of 342 seats in the Pakistani parliament, but due to a vacant seat, Imran’s government needed 171 votes to prove a majority out of the remaining 341 seats. The government currently has 178 seats and the opposition 160. At the same time, 179 leaders also attended the meeting of the party and coalition parties. Despite this, Imran voiced opposition, cautious of the “deception” found in the Senate and called on party deputies to vote on the party line itself.