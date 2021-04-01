Pakistan Covid-19 Case: Pakistan COVID-19 Case, Pakistan Hospitals Hosted With Coronavirus Patients Imran Khan Smart Lockdown: Smaller Imran Khan Lockdown Filled At Hospital Fails Due To Growing Number of Kovid-19 patients in Pakistan

Strong points:

The number of patients infected with the corona virus in Pakistan increased, many hospitals in Islamabad were at home, instead of admitting patients, about 5000 new cases in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, 98 patients died in Islamabad

In Pakistan, such a corona virus bomb exploded that in many hospitals there is no place to put patients’ feet. Already facing a difficult situation, Pakistani hospitals are no longer able to manage corona patients. This is the reason why Imran Khan’s smart lockdown formula also evaporated.

4,974 new cases in 24 hours

In Pakistan, in the past 24 hours, 4,974 new cases of corona virus infection have occurred while 98 patients have died during this period. This is the highest number of patients with corona infection in a single day in Pakistan after June 20, 2020. As of June 20, 5,948 new cases were reported in one day.

Total number of infected in Pakistan crosses 6 lakh 72 thousand

The Ministry of National Health Services said that to date, 6,72,931 cases of Kovid-19 have been reported nationwide, of which 14,530 patients have died and 6,05,274 patients have been cured. According to information published in Dawn, the number of patients in the country’s hospitals is approaching capacity and the situation is worsening with each passing day in many places, including the federal capital Islamabad.

Pakistani hospital full of Corona patients

According to the newspaper, beds have been filled at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad’s main hospital, and patients have to wait at the emergency center for beds. PIMS is the country’s tertiary medical services hospital where patients from across the country arrive on an emergency basis, but the hospital is now referring them to other locations due to lack of beds.

The situation is the same for the Islamabad polyclinic where there is not a single empty ventilator. The management of the hospital feels unable to treat the patients of Kovid-19, where around seven thousand patients come daily to different wards. However, the Department of National Health Services said it was monitoring the situation closely and would organize more beds and ventilators if needed.