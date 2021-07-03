Pakistan denies drone allegations over Indian embassy: Pakistan denies reports of drone sightings over Indian embassy

Islamabad

Pakistan on Friday rejected India’s claim that a drone was seen hovering over the Indian High Commission compound here last week. Islamabad said no evidence was shared to support this claim. India’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that a drone was spotted hovering over the Indian High Commission in Islamabad last week and called on Pakistan to investigate the incident and ensure that such “failures of security “do not happen again.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, in response to questions posed by the media here, called the allegations “Indian propaganda.” “We have seen the statement from the Indian Foreign Ministry and reports in a section of the Indian media alleging that a drone was seen hovering over the Indian high commission complex in Islamabad,” he said.

“There is no basis for these baseless allegations and no evidence has been shared with Pakistan to support the allegations,” Chaudhry said.

Tension on the attack in Jammu

Earlier, New Delhi said the Indian mission lodged a strong objection with Pakistan over the incident. Amid growing concerns within the Indian security establishment after the air force station in Jammu was attacked by drones loaded with explosives on June 27, a drone sighting emerged in the above the Indian High Commission compound in Islamabad.