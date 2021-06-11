Pakistan Donkey population increases Pakistan Economic Survey 2020-2021: Donkey population increases by more than 3 lakhs in Pakistan

Strong points:

During Imran Khan’s tenure, 3 lakh donkeys grew up in Pakistan, Pakistan agreed to send 80,000 donkeys to China every year, selling donkeys and earning money which impoverishes Pakistan, there is no increase in other animals Islamabad

During the last three years of Imran Khan’s tenure in Pakistan, the number of donkeys has increased by one lakh every year. The good thing is that during this period the growth rate of other animals in Pakistan has been almost constant. After adding these three new lakh donkeys, the total population of this animal in Pakistan reached 56 lakh. With this, Pakistan has retained the distinction of being the third largest country in the world in the population of donkeys.

The population of all other animals is stable for 13 years.

The 2020-21 economic study showed that the donkey is the only animal in Pakistan whose population has increased at the rate of 100,000 each year since 2001-2002. In addition, the population growth of other animals, including camels, horses and mules, has been stable over the past 13 years. Previously, during the five years of the PML (N) and PPP government, the donkey population had increased by 4 lakh.

Agreement to send 80,000 donkeys to China each year

Let us tell you that according to an agreement, Pakistan sends 80,000 donkeys to China every year. Which are used for meat and many other things. Its skins are used in several ways in China. Many types of medicines are also made from gelatin that is extracted from the skin.

Many Chinese companies have invested

Suffice to say that many Chinese companies have invested millions of dollars for the trade of donkeys in Pakistan. Pakistan is the country with the third largest population of donkeys in the world. Depending on the breed of donkeys in Pakistan, their prices are fixed.

Pak takes advantage of the asses

According to reports, the hide of a donkey in Pakistan is worth 15 to 20,000 Pakistani rupees. Pakistan also makes a lot of profit by selling it. Not only that, separate hospitals have also been built in Pakistan for the treatment of donkeys.