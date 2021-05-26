Pakistan expels the French ambassador: Pakistan commits to further deepen its partnership with the EU: Pakistan clarifies before the EU on the issue of the expulsion of the French ambassador

Islamabad

The Imran Khan government, surrounded by the question of the expulsion of the French ambassador, is now cleaning up the whole world. Pakistan told the European Union on Wednesday that the government’s policy would not be under the sway of any armed group or pressure, and that it would not be allowed to challenge it. A few weeks ago, a radical Islamic party organized a violent demonstration demanding the expulsion of the French envoy to the country. After that the Imran government succumbed.

Did Qureshi lie in the European Union?

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the European Parliament (EP) Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET) that we have strongly opposed radical groups following recent protests. I can assure you that no armed or pressure group is allowed to challenge the government decree and put pressure on government policy. However, the whole world is aware of Pakistan’s truth about how the Imran government quietly left the leader of Tehreek-e-Labbac after the arrest, having secretly compromised itself.

Imran government has accepted defeat in the face of violent fundamentalist protests

His speech comes at a time when the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) staged violent protests in Pakistan a few weeks ago, following which the party was banned in mid-April. The government led by Imran Khan signed an agreement with the TLP and promised to present a resolution in parliament to expel the French ambassador and quash all criminal charges against the banned radical Islamic party, following which the protests have ended.

There was a proposal to expel the French ambassador under pressure from religious groups

Finally, a motion was put forward by a ruling Pakistani member Tehreek-e-Insaf to discuss the issue, but there was no debate in parliament due to differences between the government and the opposition. Apparently, the protests and the proposal angered the European Union and its parliament passed a resolution to end Pakistan’s GSP Plus status. GPS Plus allows the country to sell its textile products at reduced prices.

We also talked about the blasphemy laws

The EU resolution also referred to blasphemy laws which provide for the death penalty for anyone who insults the Prophet of Islam. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Qureshi expressed dismay at the resolution passed by the European Parliament on blasphemy laws and stressed the importance of understanding the special feelings of Muslims and respecting the Prophet of Islam.

Qureshi also hit the Kashmir melody there

He said freedom of expression cannot be used to harm the religious feelings of others and that willful provocation and incitement to hatred and violence should be universally declared illegal. Qureshi also raised the issue of Kashmir and said that this dispute is the biggest obstacle to establishing lasting peace in South Asia.

Terrorist country brought reverse charge against India

Qureshi said it was India’s responsibility to create a suitable environment because Pakistan is committed to a peaceful settlement of Kashmir. India has told Pakistan that it wants normal neighborly relations with Islamabad in an environment free from terrorism, extremism and peace. India said it was Pakistan’s responsibility to create an environment free from terrorism and extremism.