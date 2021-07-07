Pakistan eyes Turkey: Bayraktar TB 2 drones worry India over possible triad with China

Strong points:

Pakistan’s eyes are now fixed on Turkey’s deadly drones, these are the same killer drones that caused destruction in Nagorno-Karabakh Turkey and Pakistan have supported Azerbaijan in this war

The eyes of Pakistan, which has supported Azerbaijan in the bitter war against Armenia, are now fixed on Turkey’s deadly drone (Bayraktar TB-2). These are the same killer drones that caused destruction in Nagorno-Karabakh. Turkey and Pakistan openly supported Azerbaijan in this war. Not only that, Pakistan now wants to strengthen bilateral relations with Turkey on the issue of Kashmir and Afghanistan. India’s tension has increased due to the rapprochement of this infamous Turkey-Pakistan and China duo.

According to The Print report, Indian defense establishment sources say that with the help of Bayraktar TB-2, Azerbaijan defeated Armenia in war last year. Now Pakistan wants to take these attack drone planes from Turkey. Apart from that, Turkey and Pakistan are discussing joint defense projects, cooperation on Afghanistan and Turkish investments in Pakistan. These days, the head of the Turkish army has also come on tour to Pakistan.

Pakistani President accuses India of terrorism, seeks cooperation from Turkish military

Turkish army chief honored by Nishan-e-Imtiaz

In order to strengthen defense ties with Turkey, the Pakistani president honored the head of the Turkish army of Nishan-e-Imtiaz. Earlier in April this year, Turkey also honored Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Nadeem Raja. The head of the Turkish army in Pakistan met with the chief general of the army Qamar Javed Bajwa. The two army chiefs insisted on strengthening military ties.

Indian defense sources say Pakistan’s defense ties with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are about to deteriorate. Turkey wants to project itself in the Middle East so that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates can balance each other in this region. For this reason, Pakistan is getting closer to Turkey so that it can play a bigger role in this game of chess and beat. He said that Turkey has focused on its national defense industry and is well versed in drone technology. He designs and builds naval warships.

Pakistan continuously presses Turkey to provide drones

“Pakistan has missile technology across China and it has nuclear warheads that Turkey needs,” he said. Pakistan is continuously pressuring Turkey to provide attack drones, but Turkey has yet to give its approval. Sources said that what Pakistan gives Turkey in return is important. At present, the two countries mainly focus on Afghanistan. Turkey also wants to increase its influence in Afghanistan. In this way, politically and militarily, Turkey-Pakistan comes closer.