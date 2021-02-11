Pakistan fatf meeting: FATF meeting today, Pakistan with the aim of getting off the gray list with the help of Sino-Turkey

Dipanjan Roy Chaudhary, Islamabad

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) working group will meet today to decide the future of Pakistan turned terrorist. The Working Group is scheduled to hold 8 virtual meetings between February 11-19, prior to the FATF Plan session, which will be held February 22-26. During these meetings it will be discussed whether Pakistan has taken concrete action against terrorists or not. By contrast, Pakistan is trying to escape the gray list with the force of its boss, China and Turkey.

Pakistan has told the FATF that it has achieved a “major breakthrough” in limiting terrorist financing, so it should be excluded from the gray list. Pakistan has called on the FTF to permanently remove it from the gray list or extend the grace period to complete the 27-point action plan. However, Pakistan’s pulse does not appear to be in question.

The FATF has insisted that if Pakistan is to step off the gray list and refrain from being on the black list, it will have to tighten terrorist financing and money laundering. The FATF graylisted Pakistan in 2018 due to open support from terrorists. Pakistan has since avoided the blacklist with the help of China, Turkey and Malaysia. Pakistan’s foreign minister recently said he expected the FATF decision to be in Pakistan’s favor.

Pakistan last year amended 14 laws to implement FATF rules. Earlier, FATF officials said Pakistan had failed to deliver on the top six of our 27 counterterrorism action plans. This also includes not taking action against the terrorists wanted in India, Maulana Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed.

These countries including America are also against Pakistan

Apart from that, the four candidate countries – America, Britain, France and Germany – are also not satisfied with its commitment to take strict action against the terrorist organizations operating in Pakistan. The FATF has entrusted Pakistan with the responsibility of carrying out 27 action plans to completely stop the financing of terrorism, of which it has just completed 21 and has not yet completed.

Pakistan safe from China-Turkey

Pakistan went under the auspices of its mentor China and Turkey to remove Khuj from the FATF gray list. Not only that, he also calls on Malaysia to help itself. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is speaking to the leaders of these countries himself and seeking help for himself. However, these countries did not take the name of FATF in the press release issued after the negotiations.

What will be the effect if Pakistan remains in the gray list

If Pakistan remains on the gray list even at this FATF meeting, then its economic situation can only get worse. Pakistan will also find it difficult to obtain financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the European Union. The situation of Pakistan which already lives in the state of Bengali will worsen. Pakistan can also obtain financial assistance from other countries. Because no country wants to invest in an economically unstable country.