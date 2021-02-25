pakistan fatf status: Pakistan’s gray list of the FATF caused 38 billion dollars in losses: Pakistan lost 2 lakh 75,000 crore rupees due to its blacklisting of the FATF

Strong points:

Pakistan lost 2 lakh 75 thousand crore rupees due to the FATF gray list.

Pakistan suffered a loss of around 38 billion dollars (27.52.76.18.00 000 Rs) due to its inclusion on the FATF gray list. This global agency which monitored financial support for terrorism put Pakistan on the gray list in 2008 itself. Pakistan has tried to get off this list ever since. Separate leaders have been in power in Pakistan since 2008, each claiming to their people that their country has not suffered any loss due to the FATF graylist. But, this report from an independent Pakistani think tank put the government’s claims out of the air.

Even today, getting Pakistan off the gray list is difficult

An Islamabad-based independent think tank named Tadlab argued in its research paper that Pakistan must pay the price for global politics. The great Pakistani economist and head of this think tank, Dr Nafi Sardar, said that even today, the FATF meeting, which ends in Paris on Thursday, is unlikely to fall off Pakistan’s gray list.

Pakistan did no work on three points

According to sources, the FATF could still keep Pakistan on the gray list for failing to function fully in accordance with global standards on terrorist financing and money laundering. It is said that Pakistan needs to do more work on at least three points. However, Pakistan’s finance ministry said there is a possibility that at today’s meeting his country will be graylisted.

This is how Pakistan’s loss was calculated

In its report, Tadlab said that from 2008 to 2019, Pakistan suffered a GDP loss of $ 38 billion due to being graylisted. This loss was assessed on the basis of the reduction in consumer spending, exports and foreign direct investment (FDI).

FATF: Blacklist will or remain in Imran Khan’s ‘new Pakistan’ graylist, decided today

Pakistani economy shines after sanctions easing

The researchers claimed that every time the FATF lifted sanctions on Pakistan, the country’s GDP has increased. This claim is also proven by the increase in the level of GDP for 2017 and 2018. Apart from this, economic losses in Pakistan in 2010, 2011 and 2016 have also been demonstrated.